Verona middle school principal hit and killed by car on morning walk

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) -School communities are grieving after Badger Ridge Middle School principal Beth Steffen was hit and killed by a car Tuesday morning.

In a letter sent out to Verona Area School District families, it read that Badger Ridge Middle School Principal Beth Steffen died after being struck by a vehicle while out on a morning walk near her home in Fitchburg.

People are grieving her family, her education communities and people all across Dane County who were touched by Beth’s presence.

Verona Area School District is telling anyone who needs support or a shoulder to lean on, counselors and social workers are available to help students and staff.

“Anyone who ever had the pleasure of being with Beth, whether they were her student, her colleague, or under her supervision, remembers her love and passion for anyone who entered her orbit,” reads a statement posted by Madison Teachers Incorporated.

Steffen was a beloved colleague, educator, and administrator at LaFollette High School for over 17 years before moving on to lead Edgewood High School and Badger Ridge Middle School in Verona.

The collision happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 2900 block of Syene Road, between McCoy Road and Ninebark Drive, according to Fitchburg Police. Steffen was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene after the crash and is being cooperative with officers. Fitchburg PD is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call its dispatch center at (608)270-4300.

