Wausau to host 2023 Curling Club National Championships

(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld and Sean White
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In a Twitter post by USA Curling, the Wausau Curling Club has agreed to host the 2023 USA Curling Club National Championships.

The event will run from March 15-19, in Wausau, with twelve of the top club teams of each gender competing for the national title.

Teams qualify for the Club Nationals through a regional playdown process. Wausau is given teams in both the men’s and the women’s fields as the host club. USA Curling Interim CEO Dean Gemmell said they are excited about bringing the Club National Championships to a “first-rate facility like Wausau.”

The Wausau Curling Club has hosted many national-level events in the past, including the 2021 Men’s and Women’s National Championships and the 2021 Mixed Doubles National Championship.

For more information, visit usacurling.org and wausaucurling.org.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of missing man last seen in Wisconsin Dells found in Wisconsin River
Reedsburg 18-year-old arrested in deadly Sauk County crash
Winter storm watches issued for western Wisconsin and central Minnesota.
Watching the next big system
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
Student saved from losing $30,000 in scam at last minute, Madison police say
Smoke is still pouring out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie after it caught fire...
Dane Co. barn burned for over 8 hours, tractor likely the cause

Latest News

Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22) shoots against Minnesota during the first half of an NCAA college...
Badgers down Gophers 63-60, move to 3-0 in Big Ten play
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game...
Antetokounmpo has career-high 55 points; Bucks beat Wizards
Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell stands with the trophy after defeating Oklahoma State 24-17...
Badgers announce Longo, Tressel have joined Fickell’s staff
Buffalo Bills players gather around Damar Hamlin while he's treated for cardiac arrest on the...
Randall Cobb on Damar Hamlin: “It was very traumatic”