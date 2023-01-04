Wisconsin announces hiring of Phil Longo and Mike Tressel

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin announced that former UNC Offensive Coordinator Phil Longo, will join Luke Fickell’s staff at Wisconsin as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, and Mike Tressel will serve as defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach.

“I’m extremely excited for our players and our program to add Phil and Mike,” Fickell said. “I’ve built a relationship with Phil over the past six years and am happy to finally be able to work side-by-side with him. He’s a very innovative and well-rounded football coach. He’s a tremendous person and family man and truly cares about his players.”

Ready to lead our offense🫡 pic.twitter.com/iI05Mxt3R9 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) January 4, 2023

Longo was the Offensive Coordinator at North Carolina from 2019-2022, during that time the Tar Heels offense led the ACC in passing yards, passing tds, passer rating, rushing yards and total offense.

Prior to his time at UNC, Longo helped lead offenses at Ole Miss from 2017-2018 and Sam Houston State from 2014-2016.

“I am elated to be joining Coach Fickell and his staff at Wisconsin,” Longo said. “The welcome from around the state has been tremendous. My wife Tanya and I are excited to get settled in. I can’t wait to hit the ground running with our players and staff!”

Tressel was previously the defensive coordinator at Cincinnati for the past two seasons. Tressel joined the Bearcats in 2020 after working at Michigan State from 2007-2019.

Last season, UC ranked 20th in the nation in scoring defense, 11th in the country in pass efficiency defense and 15th in tackles for loss. The Bearcats’ four defensive touchdowns were tied for fourth-most in the country.

“I’m beyond excited to join the Wisconsin football family and look forward to carrying on the tradition of elite defenses here in Madison,” Tressel said. “This is a program I’ve always admired and it’s great to be back in the Big Ten. I’m most excited to be able to work with the tremendous young men here. They have already demonstrated to me great work ethic, intelligence and ability.”

