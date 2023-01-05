Beloit Sky Carp’s home stadium to go cashless by end of January

By Vanessa Kjeldsen
Published: Jan. 5, 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The ABC Supply Stadium in Beloit, home to the Beloit Sky Carp, is going cashless for the Minor League Baseball season and all future team events, according to a release Thursday.

Stadium officials said starting Jan. 21, credit, debit and gift cards will be accepted inside the stadium at the box offices and concessions. Attendees who bring cash can purchase gift cards to use at the stadium.

“Being cashless will help cut down on lines at concessions and the box office by making transactions quicker and offer added security for fans,” Zach Brockman, president of the Beloit Sky Carp team said.

The team said the transition will bring the stadium in alignment with the 29 other cashless MLB stadiums, including Beloit’s affiliate, the Miami Marlins.

