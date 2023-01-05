Charlie Berens, Butch Vig among 50+ artists to perform at Madison epilepsy awareness concert

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Joey’s Song, a foundation that raises money and awareness for epilepsy research and program services for children with special needs, is bringing music and comedy together to fight against the genetic disorder.

The Joey’s Song benefit concert will take place Saturday at The Sylvee in Madison, and feature close to 60 artists who are performing in honor of Joey Gomoll, a 4-year-old boy who passed away after suffering from a rare form of epilepsy.

Joey’s Song founder Mike Gamall said between tickets sales, donations, and an online auction, they are hoping to raise $1 million to support epilepsy research and programs.

“Everybody is giving me their time and all they’re gonna get is a ham sandwich and a couple of beers out of this, but they’re doing it because it means something to them and they know by coming making some jokes, rocking out a little bit, we’re gonna give people hope, better lives, stuff down the future,” Gamall said.

Performers such as comedian Charlie Berens and drummer and co-producer of ‘Garbage,’ Butch Vig will be at the show, which starts at 7 p.m. Saturday.

“It’s a pretty eclectic set list and there’s also some pretty cool video clips, it’s kind of a high tech show this year, some of the interludes we’re changing so you’re gonna see little video montages of things, and some educational, some funny, so it’s gonna be like I said, a very eclectic show,” Vig said.

Gamall said only around 50 tickets are left. To purchase yours visit https://www.thesylvee.com/.

