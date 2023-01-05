Charlie Berens, Butch Vig to perform at Madison epilepsy awareness concert

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Grammy-award winner Butch Vig and Emmy-winning journalist Charlie Berens are taking the stage to help the fight against epilepsy.

Vig and Berens are in Madison to support the Joey’s Song benefit concert, a fundraiser that donates proceeds to epilepsy awareness organizations. This year’s 9th benefit concert will donate proceeds to Epilepsy Foundation affiliates, CURE Epilepsy and Wisconsin Badger Camp.

The Joey’s Song Foundation has helped raise more than $750,000 in the fight against epilepsy. The non-profit foundation was established in 2010 by Mike Gomoll in memory of Joey Gomoll, who was diagnosed with Dravet Syndrome, a rare form of epilepsy.

Fans can meet Vig and Berens at the Edgewater Hotel on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 1 p.m. The benefit concert is on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. at The Sylvee.

