Charlie Berens, Butch Vig to perform at Madison epilepsy awareness concert

Joeys Song
Joeys Song(Joeys song)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Grammy-award winner Butch Vig and Emmy-winning journalist Charlie Berens are taking the stage to help the fight against epilepsy.

Vig and Berens are in Madison to support the Joey’s Song benefit concert, a fundraiser that donates proceeds to epilepsy awareness organizations. This year’s 9th benefit concert will donate proceeds to Epilepsy Foundation affiliates, CURE Epilepsy and Wisconsin Badger Camp.

The Joey’s Song Foundation has helped raise more than $750,000 in the fight against epilepsy. The non-profit foundation was established in 2010 by Mike Gomoll in memory of Joey Gomoll, who was diagnosed with Dravet Syndrome, a rare form of epilepsy.

Fans can meet Vig and Berens at the Edgewater Hotel on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 1 p.m. The benefit concert is on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. at The Sylvee.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of missing man last seen in Wisconsin Dells found in Wisconsin River
Reedsburg 18-year-old arrested in deadly Sauk County crash
Winter storm watches issued for western Wisconsin and central Minnesota.
Watching the next big system
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
Student saved from losing $30,000 in scam at last minute, Madison police say
Smoke is still pouring out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie after it caught fire...
Dane Co. barn burned for over 8 hours, tractor likely the cause

Latest News

A family from Ukraine is now making a new life for themselves in Stoughton, escaping the...
Ukrainian family finds a new home in Stoughton
Feds: Lack of safeguards led to Superior refinery explosion
Wisconsin man gets life term for killing relative with ax
Beth Steffen
Former students remember Verona middle school principal