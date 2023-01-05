Crews reinstall iconic “Badger Liquor” sign on State Street

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Crews were busy Thursday morning reinstalling the iconic “Badger Liquor” sign on State Street.

The sign, which has been up since the 1940s, was taken down last summer so it could be completely restored.

Sign Art Studio completely stripped the sign down since then and repainted it. The group also restored the electrical wiring in the sign.

