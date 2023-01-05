DHS, Jefferson Co. officials encourage homeowners to test for radon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Jefferson County Health Department are urging residents to test their homes during January for radon throughout National Radon Action Month.

Jefferson Co. officials said radon, a scentless radioactive gas naturally present in the ground, can get into structures through their foundation.

DHS said radon exposure is the second leading cause of lung cancer death nationally. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Surgeon General, 962 of radon deaths per year are in Wisconsin.

“Radon is an environmental health issue in our state. Approximately one in 10 homes have elevated radon levels across Wisconsin,” State Health Officer Paula Tran said.

There are more than 100 contractors in Wisconsin nationally certified to reduce the levels in elevated homes, according to Jefferson Co. Health Department.

“Reducing radon exposure and radon-induced lung cancer in Wisconsin depends on encouraging and supporting all Wisconsinites, including property owners and tenants, to be proactive about testing for radon,” Tran added.

Radon can be found in any home or building and the only way to know for sure is to test. Jefferson Co. is offering free kits from the Jefferson County Health Department at 1541 Annex Rd Jefferson, the Watertown Department of Public Health located at 515 S. First St. Watertown, and the Dodge County Health Department located at 199 County Road DF in Juneau.

