Grant Co. officials give investigation update one month after man went missing

In a press release, the sheriff’s office said Ronald Henry has not been seen at his home on Condry Road in rural Platteville since the night of Dec. 4, into the early morning hours of Dec. 5.(Grant County Sheriff's Office)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One month after a man went missing, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office is providing an update Thursday on its efforts to search for him.

Officials stated that Ronald Henry, 34, was last heard from late the night of Sunday, Dec. 4, into the early morning hours of Monday, Dec. 5.

The sheriff’s office said Thursday that it is still pursing leads in this investigation.

The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is now assisting by interviewing those who knew or talked with Henry in the Grant Co. area. Detectives with the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office will then analyze the interviews to determine if they have relevant information to the investigation.

The sheriff’s office also detailed that another search of the area will be conducted. Resources including aircraft, K9 teams and law enforcement personnel will be involved.

The sheriff’s office issued a missing endangered person alert for Ronald Henry on Dec. 8 from a home on Condry Road in rural Platteville. Deputies learned that Henry was staying at a friend’s home. His loved ones told authorities that this is out of character for him.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office released an additional photo of 34-year-old Ronald Henry, who has been missing since Dec. 4.(Grant County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office published a Facebook post the day the alert was released, appealing to the public for any information on Henry’s whereabouts.

Henry was described in the alert as being 5′10″ tall and weighing 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue heavy winter coat, basketball shorts and dark tennis shoes.

Anyone who has seen the missing man should call the sheriff’s office at 608-723-2157 or Grant County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-789-6600.

