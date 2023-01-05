Madison Common Council approves news policy for greener streets

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Common Council approved the new Complete Green Streets policy on Tuesday, providing a consistent guide for greener planning, designing, building and operating streets.

The guide prioritizes bicycle, street and neighborhood safety, as well as mass transit and trees.

Satya Rhodes-Conway, the mayor of Madison, wrote in a statement Thursday that safe and green streets are “critical.”

“I am grateful the hard work has paid off with changes that will help build a safer and more sustainable Madison,” Rhodes-Conway wrote regarding the Council’s approval of the policy.

