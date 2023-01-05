Madison Common Council approves news policy for greener streets

(NBC15)
By Vanessa Kjeldsen
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Common Council approved the new Complete Green Streets policy on Tuesday, providing a consistent guide for greener planning, designing, building and operating streets.

The guide prioritizes bicycle, street and neighborhood safety, as well as mass transit and trees.

Satya Rhodes-Conway, the mayor of Madison, wrote in a statement Thursday that safe and green streets are “critical.”

“I am grateful the hard work has paid off with changes that will help build a safer and more sustainable Madison,” Rhodes-Conway wrote regarding the Council’s approval of the policy.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of missing man last seen in Wisconsin Dells found in Wisconsin River
Reedsburg 18-year-old arrested in deadly Sauk County crash
Winter storm watches issued for western Wisconsin and central Minnesota.
Watching the next big system
Smoke is still pouring out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie after it caught fire...
Dane Co. barn burned for over 8 hours, tractor likely the cause
Jodie Rush said she would drive stranded passengers to their destinations.
Woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination

Latest News

Crews reinstall iconic “Badger Liquor” sign on State Street
Crews reinstall iconic “Badger Liquor” sign on State Street
Crews reinstall iconic “Badger Liquor” sign on State Street
Crews reinstall iconic “Badger Liquor” sign on State Street
Generic police lights
Suspect allegedly stole Madison hotel ATM by loading it on a dolly, wheeling it away
Suspect allegedly stole Madison hotel ATM by loading it on a dolly, wheeling it away
Suspect allegedly stole Madison hotel ATM by loading it on a dolly, wheeling it away