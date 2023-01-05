Madison plows ready for evening commute snowfall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Streets Division crews are preparing for snow during the evening commute for the second day in a row, officials explained Thursday.

Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines said 32 trucks will be out to apply salt and plow main roads as snow is expected to move in during the afternoon hours.

Romines noted that the snow is not expected to add up to much, but still has the chance to make roads slippery.

Drives were urged to remain alert and go slowly.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.