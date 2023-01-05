Madison plows ready for evening commute snowfall

snow plow
snow plow(Associated Press)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Streets Division crews are preparing for snow during the evening commute for the second day in a row, officials explained Thursday.

Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines said 32 trucks will be out to apply salt and plow main roads as snow is expected to move in during the afternoon hours.

Romines noted that the snow is not expected to add up to much, but still has the chance to make roads slippery.

Drives were urged to remain alert and go slowly.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of missing man last seen in Wisconsin Dells found in Wisconsin River
Reedsburg 18-year-old arrested in deadly Sauk County crash
Winter storm watches issued for western Wisconsin and central Minnesota.
Watching the next big system
Smoke is still pouring out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie after it caught fire...
Dane Co. barn burned for over 8 hours, tractor likely the cause
Jodie Rush said she would drive stranded passengers to their destinations.
Woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination

Latest News

At an age when most people have built an entire family of their own, Mark Landry, 66 of...
New Louisiana law leads adopted Metairie man to 102-year-old birth mother in Wisconsin
Generic police lights
Suspect allegedly stole Madison hotel ATM by loading it on a dolly, wheeling it away
In a press release, the sheriff’s office said Ronald Henry has not been seen at his home on...
Grant Co. officials give investigation update one month after man went missing
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
MPD: Couple reports being followed, attacked coming home from bar