MPD: Couple reports being followed, attacked coming home from bar

Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A couple told police they were attacked on New Year’s Day after being followed home from a bar on the Madison’s east side, police reported.

In an incident report by MPD, a man and woman explained that they were at a club when they got into an argument with some customers there.

The couple left the establishment and told police they were followed home by several vehicles. The pair was then attacked by three men and two women, according to MPD.

MPD responded to the incident around 5 a.m. Sunday to the 2200 block of Allied Drive.

Police took pictures of the injuries the couple received from the attack.

MPD has not made any arrests or identified any suspects. There was no description of the alleged attackers provided in the incident report.

Police added that the investigation is ongoing.

