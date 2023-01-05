No ice castle for Eagle River this season

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - For the third time in four years, no ice castle for Eagle River.

The fire department says they won’t be building their annual ice castle. They checked several area lakes and found ice conditions aren’t very good. There’s too much water under the first layer of ice.

Last year, the ice castle returned after a 2-year hiatus because of the pandemic.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.