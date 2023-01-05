No ice castle for Eagle River this season

By WSAW Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - For the third time in four years, no ice castle for Eagle River.

The fire department says they won’t be building their annual ice castle. They checked several area lakes and found ice conditions aren’t very good. There’s too much water under the first layer of ice.

Last year, the ice castle returned after a 2-year hiatus because of the pandemic.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of missing man last seen in Wisconsin Dells found in Wisconsin River
Reedsburg 18-year-old arrested in deadly Sauk County crash
Winter storm watches issued for western Wisconsin and central Minnesota.
Watching the next big system
Smoke is still pouring out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie after it caught fire...
Dane Co. barn burned for over 8 hours, tractor likely the cause
Jodie Rush said she would drive stranded passengers to their destinations.
Woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination

Latest News

A family from Ukraine is now making a new life for themselves in Stoughton, escaping the...
Ukrainian family finds a new home in Stoughton
The crash happened near Norwalk just after 6 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 71.
1 person killed, 2 hurt in Monroe County crash Wednesday
Ukrainian family finds a new home in Stoughton
Ukrainian family finds a new home in Stoughton
Another quarter to half inch of snow is expected this morning over most of southern Wisconsin.
Sunshine Returns For the Weekend