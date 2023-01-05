One Community Bank donates $100,000 to Middleton High School stadium project

(WMTV)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One Community Bank (OCB) has donated $100,000 to Middleton High School’s football stadium improvement project.

The Otto Breitenbach Stadium Complex Improvement Project aims to build a state-of-the-art stadium complex fit with a ticket booth, restrooms, locker rooms, a concession stand, an excellence tunnel, storage, a donor wall and more.

Construction is set to begin in the spring of 2023.

OCB’s President and CEO Steve Peotter, Executive Vice President Jeff Versluys and Senior Market President Dan Carey presented the check at the 2022 Homecoming Game this past October.

“One Community Bank is excited to deepen our relationship with the communities of Middleton and Cross Plains and to contribute to the impact they are making on students,” Peotter said.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

