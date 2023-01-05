Sunny and Mild Weekend Ahead

Snow Tapers Off Tonight

Coolest Temperatures Of The Week

Sunny Through The Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some light flurries will continue for the rest of today, and possibly into the early morning Friday. The culprit continues to be that very slow-moving low pressure system. We haven’t really seen any significant accumulation from this system, but across west central WI and also northern IL, ½ to 2″ has been reported in the last 24 hours.

We expect the low to pull to the east of us enough tomorrow by midday so that we’ll begin seeing decreasing clouds and any flurries ending. This will then begin our stretch of seeing mostly sunny days, at least through Sunday. This weekend will be a good one to get out and enjoy the sun we well as the milder temperatures we’re expecting that will be anywhere between 3-7 degrees warmer than average.

Clouds start entering back into the mix next Monday. What we are going to be watching is when will we be getting our next chance of snow. The big storms that are currently hammering the west coast, and that will continue through next week will definitely play a role in our chances. One area of instability that looks like it will break from the main storm is expected to start moving east by early next week. The difference in the models is that one brings the storm further north, along with a better chance of wet snow, and the other model moves further south of us, keeping any changes of snow at bay. We’ll continue to track any changes to the track of that next storm.

Even with the possible snow next week, temperatures will continue to stay above average (lower/mid 30′s) through next weekend.

