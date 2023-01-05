Sunshine Returns For the Weekend

Snow Showers Today

Becoming Mostly Sunny Friday

Little, If Any Weekend Precipitation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An area of low pressure will slowly move across the state and head to the east today. This will pivot snow showers through the area mainly in the morning. The brightest day of the year so far should arrive on Friday with mostly sunny skies as high pressure builds in. A quick hitting and weak disturbance this weekend may bring a few flurries Saturday night but no accumulation is expected. Sunshine returns again for the first half of next week. Overall, temperatures remain above normal for early January standards.

Another quarter to half inch of snow is expected this morning over most of southern Wisconsin. (wmtv)

Today: Cloudy with light snow showers likely in the morning. High: 35. Wind: Becoming NW 5.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 24. Wind: NW 5-10.

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny. High: 31.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 32.

