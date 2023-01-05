Sunshine Returns For the Weekend

Above average temperatures are expected
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Snow Showers Today
  • Becoming Mostly Sunny Friday
  • Little, If Any Weekend Precipitation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An area of low pressure will slowly move across the state and head to the east today. This will pivot snow showers through the area mainly in the morning. The brightest day of the year so far should arrive on Friday with mostly sunny skies as high pressure builds in. A quick hitting and weak disturbance this weekend may bring a few flurries Saturday night but no accumulation is expected. Sunshine returns again for the first half of next week. Overall, temperatures remain above normal for early January standards.

Another quarter to half inch of snow is expected this morning over most of southern Wisconsin.
Another quarter to half inch of snow is expected this morning over most of southern Wisconsin.(wmtv)
Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Today: Cloudy with light snow showers likely in the morning. High: 35. Wind: Becoming NW 5.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 24. Wind: NW 5-10.

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny. High: 31.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 32.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of missing man last seen in Wisconsin Dells found in Wisconsin River
Reedsburg 18-year-old arrested in deadly Sauk County crash
Winter storm watches issued for western Wisconsin and central Minnesota.
Watching the next big system
Smoke is still pouring out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie after it caught fire...
Dane Co. barn burned for over 8 hours, tractor likely the cause
Jodie Rush said she would drive stranded passengers to their destinations.
Woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination

Latest News

A quick dusting possible through Thursday.
Cloudy With Snow Showers
Warmer than average temperatures the next 7-days
Our mild stretch continues
January is the driest month of the year.
Gloomy Weather Continues
Rain today transitions to snow on Wednesday.
Road conditions improving today