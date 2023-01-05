Suspect allegedly stole Madison hotel ATM by loading it on a dolly, wheeling it away

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department reports that it’s unclear how much cash was inside of an ATM that was wheeled out of a hotel lobby on the city’s east side.

The suspect allegedly unplugged the ATM at the Main Stay Suites, located on the 5300 block of High Crossing Boulevard, and loaded it onto a dolly. Police say the suspect then rolled the ATM out of the lobby around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers responded to the lobby and noted that they are now looking over digital evidence.

This is an active investigation, MPD added. There was no description provided of a suspect.

