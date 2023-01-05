Ukrainian family finds a new home in Stoughton

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A family from Ukraine is now making a new life for themselves in Stoughton, escaping the war-torn cities they once called home to find safety in the Madison area.

The Poroshkov family’s story, first told through a video created by 13-year-old Melania, details her family’s harrowing journey over the past decade. Melania says they were first forced from their homes when conflict broke out in 2014. When war swept the country in 2022, her father, Iliia, made a home for them in their basement to try and stay safe.

“So when the war started, we had our second experience, so our dad he made a pretty nice basement this time,” said Melania. “So our situation was the people who were leaving their house, they just left the food in their apartments or near their doors, and we could take the food they left.”

After making their way to Poland, the family was connected with the Stoughton Resettlement Assitance Program.

“Through North America for Ukraine, that organization is also a non-profit, and that organization is run by volunteers, and through that organization, we’re connected to a family that will fit the situation that we have available to them,” said co-director Renee Lushaj.

Lushaj says the non-profit has helped 10 families and two individuals find new homes in Stoughton. Thanks to donations, they can get furnished homes, find resources like cars and English lessons, and help set them up for their new lives.

“They have everything they need from start to finish,” said Lushaj.

As for Natalia Poroshkova, the biggest gift is safety for her daughters, Melania and Stefania.

“Excited to see everyone happy and calm and finally feel some rest and happiness here, so we are so impressed and so thankful,” said Natalia.

The volunteer and donation powered program is now working on getting another family set up with a new home in Stoughton.

