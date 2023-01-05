Wisconsin men’s hockey team to compete at Kwik Trip tournament in December

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The men’s college hockey teams at Wisconsin, Minnesota Duluth, Northeastern and Air Force will compete at the end of 2023 in the third annual Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off hockey tournament.

Wisconsin won the inaugural tournament in 2021, but lost to Clarkson in the 2022 Face-Off, according to a press release from the Milwaukee Bucks.

The teams will play on Dec. 28-29, 2023 in downtown Milwaukee at Fiserv Forum. Tickets for the 2023 event can be purchased at fiservforum.com.

