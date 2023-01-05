Wisconsin men’s hockey team to compete at Kwik Trip tournament in December

The men’s college hockey teams at Wisconsin, Minnesota Duluth, Northeastern and Air Force will...
The men’s college hockey teams at Wisconsin, Minnesota Duluth, Northeastern and Air Force will compete at the end of 2023 in the third annual Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off hockey tournament.(Fiserv Forum)
By Vanessa Kjeldsen
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The men’s college hockey teams at Wisconsin, Minnesota Duluth, Northeastern and Air Force will compete at the end of 2023 in the third annual Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off hockey tournament.

Wisconsin won the inaugural tournament in 2021, but lost to Clarkson in the 2022 Face-Off, according to a press release from the Milwaukee Bucks.

The teams will play on Dec. 28-29, 2023 in downtown Milwaukee at Fiserv Forum. Tickets for the 2023 event can be purchased at fiservforum.com.

