Dane Co. Dispatch: Multiple agencies responding to Marshall crash

(MGN)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Sheriff’s Office, alongside Sun Prairie EMS and Marshall Fire are responding to a crash Thursday evening on US 19, dispatch said.

Dane Co. Dispatch said officials responded to the crash at 5:39 p.m. to WIS 19 eastbound and westbound at Shappe. Dr for a crash.

Officials did not say if there were any injuries, but the road is expected to be closed for two hours.

