Dane Co. Dispatch: Multiple agencies responding to Marshall crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Sheriff’s Office, alongside Sun Prairie EMS and Marshall Fire are responding to a crash Thursday evening on US 19, dispatch said.

Dane Co. Dispatch said officials responded to the crash at 5:39 p.m. to WIS 19 eastbound and westbound at Shappe. Dr for a crash.

Officials did not say if there were any injuries, but the road is expected to be closed for two hours.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.