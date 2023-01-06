Dane Co. Medical Examiner confirms Verona school principal died in crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner confirmed the identity of the woman who died after being hit by a vehicle in Fitchburg earlier this week as a local middle school principal.

The medical examiner’s office stated that Beth Steffen, 56, died as a result of the injuries she suffered from the crash. A statement from the Verona Area School District said Steffen was on a morning walk near her home at the time of the crash.

The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office finished its forensic examination on Wednesday and said additional testing is underway.

Steffen was the principal at Badger Ridge Middle School. A former student described her as “irreplaceable.”

Verona Area School District said that for anyone who needs support or a shoulder to lean on, counselors and social workers are available to help students and staff.

Steffen was a beloved colleague, educator, and administrator, working as a teacher and administrator at Beloit High School, La Follette High School, Edgewood High School, and Badger Ridge Middle School, where she was principal up until her death.

The Fitchburg Police Department reported that the collision happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 2900 block of Syene Road, between McCoy Road and Ninebark Drive. Police say Steffen was taken to a hospital and she was later pronounced dead.

According to Fitchburg PD, the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene after the crash and is being cooperative with officers.

