Fickell adds Brown, Bicknell and Guidugli to offensive staff

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Luke Fickell continues to build his offensive staff at Wisconsin with the announcement of three new hires.

Mike Brown will be the associate head coach and wide receivers coach, Jack Bicknell Jr. will coach the offensive line and Gino Guidugli will serve as the passing game coordinator and lead the tight ends.

Welcome our newest additions to the offensive staff🙌https://t.co/Aixfmk9hBB — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) January 6, 2023

“I really think this is a great mesh of guys with terrific experience and backgrounds,” Fickell said. “They believe in doing things together and their varied knowledge and styles will help us grow as a team. They know the value of developing relationships with players and the importance of developing young men, both on and off the field.”

Brown previously coached with Fickell at Cincinnati where he was the wide receivers coach from 2019-2022.

Prior to his time at Cincinnati, Brown coached running backs at Delaware in 2017 and before that was at Michigan in 2016 as an offensive analyst after wrapping up his NFL career. In three season with the Jaguars he had 39 receptions for 534 yards and two touchdowns, including a 32-catch, 446-yard season in 2013.

“I’m thrilled to join the Badger football family and be a part of this great program,” Brown said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to work with Coach Fickell, Coach Longo and the rest of the staff. I know the caliber of young men that I’ll have the chance to coach here and I am excited to be able to work with them and help them grow as players and as men.”

Bickell comes to Madison after one season as the offensive line coach at North Carolina. Prior to his time at UNC Bickell spent the 2021 season at Louisville, leading an offensive line that helped the Cardinals rank 22nd nationally and third in the ACC in rushing at 209.8 yards per game. Bicknell joins offensive coordinator Phil Longo who also was at UNC before coming to Wisconsin.

Bicknell played collegiately for his father at Boston College from 1981-85 where he was the center for 1984 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Doug Flutie. Bicknell snapped the ball to Flutie on the final play of the Boston College/Miami game, the Flutie “Hail Mary” game-winning touchdown that sent BC past the Miami Hurricanes in the 1984 Orange Bowl.

“I’m excited to be in Madison and part of the Wisconsin football family,” Bicknell said. “I have tremendous respect for the history of excellent offensive line play in this program and look forward to helping continue that tradition. In my short time getting to know the players, I’ve been very impressed with their character and desire to be great and I look forward to working with them and helping them develop into the best players and people they can be.”

Guidugli joins Fickell’s staff at Wisconsin after one season as offensive coordinator at Cincinnati. Guidugli played quarterback for four seasons at Cincinnati where he set program records for passing yards (11,453), attempts (1,556), completions (880) and TD passes (78) during his time at UC. Guidugli returned to Cincinnati in 2017 as the running backs coach, and later became the quarterbacks coach in 2018.

“The history and tradition of Wisconsin football speaks for itself and I’m excited to be a part of that,” Guidugli said. “I’m grateful to Coach Fickell for giving me this opportunity and I’m looking forward to helping this offense maximize its potential. I can’t wait to start working with the tremendous young men we have in this program and helping them succeed both on and off the field.”

