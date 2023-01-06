Final hearing held before homicide trial of former UW-Madison player

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The former University of Wisconsin- Madison football player accused of killing two women appeared in court Friday for the final time before his trial begins next week.

During the pre-trial conference held in Rock County for Marcus Randle El, court records indicate that all witnesses in the trial were ordered to be sequestered.

Jury selection will begin on Jan. 17, and the trial is expected to start the same day. The trial is currently slated to go for nine days.

Randle El is accused of shooting and killing Seairaha Winchester and Brittany McAdory on Feb. 10, 2020, in Janesville.

A criminal complaint indicated that one of the victims allegedly feared for her life after she owed Randle El money. Police say Winchester and McAdory were found shot near the intersection of Midvale Drive and Deerfield Drive in Janesville. They were taken to a hospital where they died.

Randle El turned himself in police in Chicago five days later.

He is accused of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, operating without consent- possessing weapons and possessing a firearm with an out-of-state felony conviction. He pleaded not guilty to these charges in February of 2021.

