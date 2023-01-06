Gov. Evers intends to ban TikTok from state devices

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers plans to ban TikTok from state devices, a spokesperson for the Governor’s Office confirmed Friday.

Spokesperson Britt Cudaback said Gov. Evers intends to issue an executive order on the matter, likely next week. There was no other information provided on why the governor came to the decision or the exact date on when the order would be issued.

In December, Evers said that his administration was keeping a close eye on state devices that use the popular social media app. He said at the time that the number of people who use it on state phones was small and that his administration was taking the issue seriously.

Republican members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation called on Evers in December to ban the app, citing their concerns that the Chinese government could use TikTok to spy on users and spread propaganda. In an omnibus spending bill, lawmakers proposed banning the app on government devices.

Governors in several states have already ordered state employees not to use TikTok on government devices.

