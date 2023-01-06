Janesville PD searching for trailer stolen over New Year’s weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Police are asking for help in finding a construction trailer that was stolen over the holiday weekend, they said in a Facebook post.

Officials said the construction trailer and its contents were estimated to be stolen between 5 p.m. on Dec 31 and the following day at 7 a.m. from the area of Huntington Place and Newcastle Dr.

The Cousins Construction Logo is displayed on the outside of the trailer and there were extension ladders on top when it was stolen.

Police are encouraging those that live in the area to check surveillance cameras for evidence about the theft. Others with information about crime or others are encouraged to contact Janesville Police Department at (608) 755-3100, call Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 756-3636 24 hours a day or download the “P3 tips” app at the Apple store or Google play store to give crime tips anonymously.

