Janesville PD searching for trailer stolen over New Year’s weekend

Janesville Stolen Trailer
Janesville Stolen Trailer(Janesville Police Department)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Police are asking for help in finding a construction trailer that was stolen over the holiday weekend, they said in a Facebook post.

The Janesville Police Department is looking for information regarding the theft of a construction trailer and its...

Posted by Janesville Police Department on Thursday, January 5, 2023

Officials said the construction trailer and its contents were estimated to be stolen between 5 p.m. on Dec 31 and the following day at 7 a.m. from the area of Huntington Place and Newcastle Dr.

The Cousins Construction Logo is displayed on the outside of the trailer and there were extension ladders on top when it was stolen.

Police are encouraging those that live in the area to check surveillance cameras for evidence about the theft. Others with information about crime or others are encouraged to contact Janesville Police Department at (608) 755-3100, call Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 756-3636 24 hours a day or download the “P3 tips” app at the Apple store or Google play store to give crime tips anonymously.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of missing man last seen in Wisconsin Dells found in Wisconsin River
Reedsburg 18-year-old arrested in deadly Sauk County crash
Winter storm watches issued for western Wisconsin and central Minnesota.
Watching the next big system
Smoke is still pouring out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie after it caught fire...
Dane Co. barn burned for over 8 hours, tractor likely the cause
Jodie Rush said she would drive stranded passengers to their destinations.
Woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination

Latest News

Janesville Fire
Two hospitalized after residential fire in Janesville
The man was arrested for possession of a fireman by a felon, possession with intent to deliver...
MPD arrest Middleton man after finding gun, marijuana in his car
At an age when most people have built an entire family of their own, Mark Landry, 66 of...
New Louisiana law leads adopted Metairie man to 102-year-old birth mother in Wisconsin
Dane Co. Dispatch: All lanes of traffic cleared after Marshall crash