Janesville Police searching for illegal dumping suspects

By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville police are searching for two suspects who left a couch behind a business last Friday, Dec. 30.

The two left the couch behind a business on W. Court St, forcing the owner to pay for the cleanup and proper disposal of the furniture.

Police said the owner got video footage, though only a female suspect could be seen on it.

Those with information about the suspect or the incident are asked to reach out to the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100, Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244, CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or submit a tip on your smartphone using the P3 app.

