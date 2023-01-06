Janesville Police searching for illegal dumping suspects

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville police are searching for two suspects who left a couch behind a business last Friday, Dec. 30.

The two left the couch behind a business on W. Court St, forcing the owner to pay for the cleanup and proper disposal of the furniture.

Police said the owner got video footage, though only a female suspect could be seen on it.

Those with information about the suspect or the incident are asked to reach out to the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100, Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244, CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or submit a tip on your smartphone using the P3 app.

