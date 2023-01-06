Lafayette County woman accused of poisoning her husband’s coffee

DARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Monroe woman is facing a charge of attempted first degree homicide for poisoning her husband’s coffee with medication used for animal euthanasia.

Lafayette County authorities believe 50-year-old Amanda Chapin put pill substances into her husband Dr. Gary Chapin’s coffee on three separate occasions in July and August.

Amanda’s initial court appearance occurred on Wednesday in Lafayette County Court in Darlington.

Amanda Chapin faces an attempted first degree intentional homicide charge (Lafayette County)

According to the criminal complaint obtained by NBC15 News, Amanda Chapin used to live in Argyle, WI with her husband. His name is not listed in the criminal complaint, but the Associated Press published his name in their reporting, confirming it’s Gary.

Gary did not want to go on-camera Thursday during “these tumultuous times” but did ask he be referred to as Dr. Chapin because he said he’s a veterinarian.

Court records confirm there were animal medications in Gary’s possession due to his profession.

The Associated Press’ report is included in this article as follows:

A Wisconsin woman accused of repeatedly poisoning her veterinarian husband with animal euthanasia drugs has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

According to a criminal complaint, the couple got married in March. Following the wedding, Amanda Chapin forged the signature of one of her husband’s children on a power-of-attorney document, then demanded her husband amend his house deed so she would get the home if he died. The complaint says she poisoned her husband for the first time less than three weeks after the quit claim deed on the house was authorized.

The third time he drank the allegedly poisoned coffee, in early August, he fell into a coma that lasted for four days, the complaint said. Blood work showed barbiturates in his system came from drugs he used to euthanize animals.

Gary Chapin’s son subsequently filed a restraining order against Amanda Chapin on his father’s behalf, and Gary Chapin has filed for divorce, according to online court records.

According to the criminal complaint, Amanda Chapin violated the restraining order in September when she sent her husband a suicide note via email, writing that she had decided to kill herself because his children would destroy her. She repeatedly denied poisoning him.

“The only thing I am guilty of is loving you SOOOOOOOOOO MUCH,” the note, which was included in the complaint, said.

She survived the suicide attempt after paramedics took her to a local hospital. Gary Chapin filed for divorce the next day.

Amanda Chapin’s attorney, Adam Witt, said she denies the allegations.

“Under the constitutions of this state and this nation, Ms. Chapin is innocent and has the right to due process under the law,” Witt said in an email to The Associated Press on Thursday. “We will continue to assert her fundamental constitutional rights, as they are the only protection a citizen has against the state.”

