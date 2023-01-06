Madison dentist fundraising to get AEDs across Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The horrific scene that unfolded on Monday Night Football, as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed due to cardiac arrest, has put the emergency response to such an event on the minds of many across the country. While many are learning about things like automated external defibrillators and the crucial role they play now in the wake of ‘MNF,’ the tool has been a passion project for others for years.

“We started a defibrillator fund back in 2007,” said Dr. Robb Warren. “Really, the bottom line is wherever there’s a need; we want to help fill it.”

The owner of Warren Family Dental says the GeorgeWarrenAEDFund first started after his father collapsed in 2002.

“Back in 2002, my dad was running the Crazylegs Herschel run, and he collapsed near picnic point,” said Warren.

The first police car that arrived did not have an AED, and it was bystander CPR that saved Dr. George Warren before another police car arrived, this one with an AED in the trunk. Following the experience, the two worked to get more AEDs in the Madison area and beyond.

“They’ve been donated everywhere from as far North as Minocqua, up into Door County; the majority of them are focused right here in Dane County, with some at the Kohl’s Center and the UW Police department as well as local fire department and police department,” said Warren.

Over the roughly 16 years, the fund has raised money for 41 AEDs, which range in price from $1,500 to $2,000. Warren says the devices are paid for mainly on the strength of donations and sent wherever there is a need for an AED. Despite his father’s passing in 2021, the fund continues in an effort to have the tools to help in an emergency readily available.

Warren adds if you want to be the next location to receive an AED, call the Warren Family Dentist to talk through the donation of an AED at 608-241-7999.

Additionally, you can help emergency responders by downloading the PulsePoint app on your mobile device.

The app notifies you anytime someone calls 911 for a person having a cardiac arrest within a quarter mile radius of your current location.

PulsePoint also features explanations on how to perform CPR, and how to properly use an AED.

Along with the location of the emergency, the app offers the location of the closest AED near you.

