Maple Tree Supper Club gives update on timeline for reopening after fire

Fire at Maple Tree Supper Club
Fire at Maple Tree Supper Club(Richard Smith)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCFARLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - The Maple Tree Supper Club in McFarland told customers that it’s hopeful it will be able to reopen this summer following a large fire that broke out at the restaurant last year.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the restaurant said it was “alive and doing well” as it planned to get back up and running.

The Maple Tree Supper Club said that with the schedule it currently has set, plans are in motion to reopen around June. It explained to patrons that an exact date would be provided as it gets further in rebuilding.

“Our staff is extremely eager to get back to it and see all of our wonderful customers again! We want to thank everyone again for all of their continued support and well wishes as we go through this journey of rebuilding our favorite establishment!!”

Maple Tree Supper Club fire in McFarland
Maple Tree Supper Club fire in McFarland(Richard Smith)

The fire happened in October of 2022 while the restaurant, located in the 6000 block of Highway 51, was fully occupied during its dinner hour. McFarland fire officials said at the time that no one was injured and all patrons were able to evacuate the building.

The restaurant is family owned and has been operating since 1985, according to its website.

