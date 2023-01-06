MMSD to offer emergency open enrollment to One City Schools students

(NBC15)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) announced Friday the opening of an emergency enrollment center for One City School students.

One City Schools, a charter school in Madison unaffiliated with MMSD, decided to close its programming for 9th and 10th grade students, prompting MMSD’s action.

The decision to close the grade levels will impact 51 students, according to MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds. MMSD Superintendent Dr. Carlton D. Jenkins announced during a meeting the district’s plan to create a support team and emergency enrollment center for these students.

“The One City Schools’ announcement was unexpected and undoubtedly stressful for the families impacted. We felt compelled to respond very quickly by providing all the support necessary to assist these families,” Jenkins said. “We are committed to providing these families all the support and services necessary to ensure a smooth transition and a quick enrollment process to prevent any loss of instruction time. We are all looking forward to welcoming these scholars to the MMSD family.”

Open enrollment began Friday morning at the Doyle administration building. According to MMSD, the emergency enrollment center will give families (its wording):

  • A quick and seamless enrollment process which will prioritize continuity of education for all 51 scholars, and provide a smooth transition for each family. This will also provide families more time to transition their school routines.
  • MMSD counselors to support families and scholars throughout the entire transition process
  • Orientations with families and scholars to facilitate familiarity with our facilities and school campuses.

