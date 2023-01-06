MPD arrest Middleton man after finding gun, marijuana in his car

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police arrested a 28-year-old man from Middleton on Saturday after discovering a gun in his parked vehicle during a patrol, according to an incident report.

According to the report released Wednesday, police were patrolling Saturday the Buckeye parking lot at 200 West Gilman Street when they saw a gun in the passengers seat of an unoccupied car with the window partially down.

More officers were sent around 11:50 p.m. to the parking lot, where they found that the vehicle was registered to a man who did not have a valid concealed carry permit and is a convicted felon. Marijuana was also found in the the vehicle, officials said.

MPD said the 28 year old was arrested for possession of a fireman by a felon, possession with intent to deliver and receiving stolen property. The Department of Corrections placed a GPS tracker on him when officers found him at a nearby bar.

The investigation is ongoing, police added.

