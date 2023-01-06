MPD: Suspect arrested in Baraboo after allegedly pistol-whipping victim, firing gun

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 34-year-old man was arrested in Baraboo after he allegedly pistol-whipped a person and fired a gun Thursday morning on Madison’s near east side.

Madison Police Department responded around 6 a.m. Thursday to a clinic on the 310 block of E. Washington Ave. after witnesses reported a disturbance, saying a man had pistol-whipped a person and possibly fired shots.

After arriving at the scene, K-9 teams and officers were not able to find any shell casings.

Police identified the suspect and located him at a home along the 300 block of Russell St. in Baraboo. The Madison Police Department’s Central District Community Policing Team, detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit and Baraboo officers went to the home and took the 34 year old into custody.

