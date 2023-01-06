MPD: Suspect arrested in Baraboo after allegedly pistol-whipping victim, firing gun

(MGN)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 34-year-old man was arrested in Baraboo after he allegedly pistol-whipped a person and fired a gun Thursday morning on Madison’s near east side.

Madison Police Department responded around 6 a.m. Thursday to a clinic on the 310 block of E. Washington Ave. after witnesses reported a disturbance, saying a man had pistol-whipped a person and possibly fired shots.

After arriving at the scene, K-9 teams and officers were not able to find any shell casings.

Police identified the suspect and located him at a home along the 300 block of Russell St. in Baraboo. The Madison Police Department’s Central District Community Policing Team, detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit and Baraboo officers went to the home and took the 34 year old into custody.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of missing man last seen in Wisconsin Dells found in Wisconsin River
Winter storm watches issued for western Wisconsin and central Minnesota.
Watching the next big system
Smoke is still pouring out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie after it caught fire...
Dane Co. barn burned for over 8 hours, tractor likely the cause
Woman arrested after pushing 3-year-old onto MAX tracks in NE Portland.
Woman arrested after pushing 3-year-old child onto train tracks, authorities say
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022

Latest News

Janesville Police Suspects
Janesville Police searching for illegal dumping suspects
Marcus Randle-El (Source: Cook County Sheriff's Office)
Final hearing held before homicide trial of former UW-Madison player
MMSD to offer emergency open enrollment to One City Schools students
UW Health: Overdose visits in emergency departments remain large