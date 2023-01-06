Pet of the Week: Meet Charity!
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 Studios was joined by Erin Emery with the Green County Humane Society Wednesday and she brought a friend along with her.
Charity is a two-year-old Pitbull mix who’s great with families and other pets.
Emery said Charity is perfectly healthy and ready to be adopted to her new fur-ever home.
