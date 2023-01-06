Pet of the Week: Meet Charity!

NBC15 Studios was joined by Erin Emery with the Green County Humane Society Wednesday and she brought a friend along with her.
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 Studios was joined by Erin Emery with the Green County Humane Society Wednesday and she brought a friend along with her.

Charity is a two-year-old Pitbull mix who’s great with families and other pets.

Emery said Charity is perfectly healthy and ready to be adopted to her new fur-ever home.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of missing man last seen in Wisconsin Dells found in Wisconsin River
Winter storm watches issued for western Wisconsin and central Minnesota.
Watching the next big system
Smoke is still pouring out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie after it caught fire...
Dane Co. barn burned for over 8 hours, tractor likely the cause
Woman arrested after pushing 3-year-old onto MAX tracks in NE Portland.
Woman arrested after pushing 3-year-old child onto train tracks, authorities say
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022

Latest News

Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin for the second time in a month
Richland Center dairy company to provide employees with $5K toward childcare
A.J. Dillon celebrates with teammates after his touchdown during an NFL football game against...
Packers AJ Dillon gets special gift from UW-Whitewater band director
Kevin Corriveau Weather
We're swapping the clouds for sun
Exactly one year ago on January 6, 2022, Mineral Point Volunteer Firefighters James “Jim”...
Troy Ludlum continues his father’s legacy as a volunteer firefighter in Mineral Point