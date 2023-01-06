Police arrest teen in connection to unfounded threat to Portage High School

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - A 15-year-old girl was taken into custody Friday in connection to the unfounded threat reported at Portage High School earlier this week.

The Portage Police Department stated that the teen was taken into custody at the direction of Columbia County Juvenile Intake authorities. She was taken to a secure juvenile detention facility.

The 15-year-old faces charges of terroristic threats- causing public fear or panic in/on school premises as party to a crime, swatting- as party to a crime and disorderly conduct.

The agency said that it anticipates additional arrests.

The Portage Police Dept. said this investigation is still active and it is receiving aid from state and federal authorities.

The high school was put on lockdown Tuesday and all buildings on the campus were put in a secured perimeter after the district received a call referring to a possible active shooter threat, according to District Administrator Joshua Sween. The Portage Community School District called police immediately and officials searched the school’s campus. Ultimately, officials lifted the lockdown after determining there was no active threat and kept the secured perimeter status on campus out of an abundance of caution.

