‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp comes out as gay

Actor Noah Schnapp participates in the ceremonial lighting of the Empire State Building in...
Actor Noah Schnapp participates in the ceremonial lighting of the Empire State Building in honor of the 'Stranger Things' season four premiere on May 26, 2022, in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – “Stranger Things” actor Noah Schnapp publicly came out as gay Thursday.

In a TikTok video, the 18-year-old wrote in a caption, “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared and in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know.’”

Schnapp went on to write, “I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought,” referencing his “Stranger Things” character Will Byers, who is gay. The character professes his love for his friend Mike, played by Finn Wolfhard, in the fourth season of the show.

As of Friday, Schnapp’s TikTok video has racked up more than 45 million views. He has nearly 32 million followers on the platform.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of missing man last seen in Wisconsin Dells found in Wisconsin River
Winter storm watches issued for western Wisconsin and central Minnesota.
Watching the next big system
Smoke is still pouring out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie after it caught fire...
Dane Co. barn burned for over 8 hours, tractor likely the cause
Woman arrested after pushing 3-year-old onto MAX tracks in NE Portland.
Woman arrested after pushing 3-year-old child onto train tracks, authorities say
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022

Latest News

Jennifer Shah arrives to federal court in New York, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Federal prosecutors...
‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ member gets prison time
Police sirens (Generic photo)
Sun Prairie Police Dept. investigates shots fired on city’s north side
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
Bills’ Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video
FILE - Norm Pattis, attorney for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, gives his opening statement in...
Alex Jones lawyer suspended 6 months over confidential records release
medical marijuana
Wisconsin Republicans move closer to legalizing medical pot