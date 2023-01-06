Sun Prairie Police Dept. investigates shots fired on city’s north side

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - No one was injured after shots were fired late Thursday night in Sun Prairie, police confirmed.

A report of possible gunshots near Andrews Drive, on the city’s north side, was received by the Sun Prairie Police Department just before midnight.

Officers collected several spent shell casings from the area.

In addition to no injuries reported, police noted that there were no reports of property damage either.

SPPD believes the shots fired was an isolated incident and said there was no threat to the community.

The agency added that this was an active investigation and anyone with information should call their non-emergency line at 608-837-7336. People can also leave a tip anonymously at 608-837-6300.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.