A Sunny and Mild Weekend Forecast

Clouds This Morning

Becoming Mostly Sunny This Afternoon

Little, If Any Weekend Precipitation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low pressure will move slowly off to the east today. This will lead to a decrease in cloudiness. The sunshine we have this afternoon will begin a stretch of mostly sunny days, at least through Sunday. This weekend will be a good one to get out and enjoy the sunshine. Temperatures will be a little above average and wind will be fairly light. Clouds will make a return appearance through the middle of next week, but at this point precipitation looks minimal. Both the high and low temperatures will remain above average.

Weekend Forecast (wmtv)

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. High: 29. Wind: NW 5.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 17. Wind: N 5.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 33.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 34.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.