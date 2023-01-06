A Sunny and Mild Weekend Forecast

Above average temperatures are expected
A Sunny and Mild Weekend Forecast
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Clouds This Morning
  • Becoming Mostly Sunny This Afternoon
  • Little, If Any Weekend Precipitation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low pressure will move slowly off to the east today. This will lead to a decrease in cloudiness. The sunshine we have this afternoon will begin a stretch of mostly sunny days, at least through Sunday. This weekend will be a good one to get out and enjoy the sunshine. Temperatures will be a little above average and wind will be fairly light. Clouds will make a return appearance through the middle of next week, but at this point precipitation looks minimal. Both the high and low temperatures will remain above average.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(wmtv)
Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. High: 29. Wind: NW 5.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 17. Wind: N 5.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 33.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 34.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of missing man last seen in Wisconsin Dells found in Wisconsin River
Winter storm watches issued for western Wisconsin and central Minnesota.
Watching the next big system
Smoke is still pouring out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie after it caught fire...
Dane Co. barn burned for over 8 hours, tractor likely the cause
Woman arrested after pushing 3-year-old onto MAX tracks in NE Portland.
Woman arrested after pushing 3-year-old child onto train tracks, authorities say
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022

Latest News

A Sunny and Mild Weekend Forecast
A Sunny and Mild Weekend Forecast
Another quarter to half inch of snow is expected this morning over most of southern Wisconsin.
Sunny and Mild Weekend Ahead
Above average temperatures are expected
Sunshine Returns For the Weekend
Another quarter to half inch of snow is expected this morning over most of southern Wisconsin.
Sunshine Returns For the Weekend