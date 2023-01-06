A Sunny and Mild Weekend Forecast
Above average temperatures are expected
- Clouds This Morning
- Becoming Mostly Sunny This Afternoon
- Little, If Any Weekend Precipitation
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low pressure will move slowly off to the east today. This will lead to a decrease in cloudiness. The sunshine we have this afternoon will begin a stretch of mostly sunny days, at least through Sunday. This weekend will be a good one to get out and enjoy the sunshine. Temperatures will be a little above average and wind will be fairly light. Clouds will make a return appearance through the middle of next week, but at this point precipitation looks minimal. Both the high and low temperatures will remain above average.
Today: Becoming mostly sunny. High: 29. Wind: NW 5.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 17. Wind: N 5.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 33.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 34.
