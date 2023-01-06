Two displaced after fire on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were driven from their home after a fire Wednesday afternoon on Madison’s west side.

Firefighters were told that flames were reported at the back of a house. Crews arrived around 2:30 p.m. to Andover Circle and said they saw smoke in the area before getting to the home.

A Ladder crew pulled a line to the backyard and worked to put the fire out from the outside. Firefighters eventually made it into the home to extinguish the blaze.

Another Ladder crew checked the home to make sure no one was inside while firefighters put out additional fires hidden in walls and the ceiling. No one was home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters determined that the fire started in the kitchen and that it was an accident.

MFD described the damage to the home as “extensive” following the fire. No one was hurt as a result of the fire.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.