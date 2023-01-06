Two hospitalized after residential fire in Janesville

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three occupants of a single-family home are being assisted by the Red Cross after they were displaced from a fire Thursday morning, according to Janesville Fire Department.

Janesville Fire Department said it responded just before 6 a.m. to 1000 block of N Oakhill Ave for reports of a residential fire. The initial report told fire there were three occupants inside that were evacuating.

Multiple emergency responders arrived at the fire and reported seeing smoke and flames from outside and added that two of the occupants had evacuated, but the third had not. As more fire crews arrived on scene, one began to fight the fire as the next went in for a primary search of the residence. JFD said it didn’t find the third occupant during the first or second searches of the residence.

After officials determined the third person wasn’t home during the fire, the other two that left the house were taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Janesville fire said it is investigating the cause of the fire and the damage estimates. All the occupants of the residence are displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

