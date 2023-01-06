Woman taken to hospital after wreck involving school bus in Dane Co.

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - A 66-year-old woman was rescued from her vehicle Thursday after a crash involving a school bus, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies reported that the bus was driving southbound on Oak Park Road and allegedly didn’t stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Oak Park and Highway 12.

The sheriff’s office explained that the woman’s car was going westbound on US Highway 12 when it collided with the bus, causing the driver of the sedan to be pinned inside. Deputies then responded just before 4 p.m. to US Highway 12 and Oak Park Road in the town of Deerfield.

Officials got the woman out of her vehicle and Deer-Grove EMS took her to a hospital to be treated for her injuries. Dane Co. officials explained that they do not know the extent of her injuries.

The sheriff’s office added that there were no children on the bus at the time of the crash.

Officials cited the 74-year-old school bus driver for allegedly failing to yield at a stop sign. The report did not indicate if the Waterloo school bus driver was hurt.

