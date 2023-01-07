Badgers fall to Illinois 79-69, pickup first conference loss

Wisconsin drops their fifth-straight game to Illinois.
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr., left, works the ball inside against Wisconsin's Jordan Davis...
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr., left, works the ball inside against Wisconsin's Jordan Davis (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill.
By Leah Doherty
Published: Jan. 7, 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No. 14 Wisconsin men’s basketball team was handed their first Big Ten loss in Champaign today, losing to Illinois 79-69.

The Badgers were without senior starting forward Tyler Wahl, who traveled with the team, but was in street clothes and a boot on the bench during the game.

In place of Wahl, Carter Gilmore got his first career start with the Badgers. Gilmore would have four of the Badgers first 11 points and would finish with seven rebounds, shooting 2-3 from the field.

The Badgers had their worst free throw percentage so far this season, going 41.7 percent from the line, making 5-12. While Illinois shot 73.1 percent from the free throw line, making 19-26.

Without their leading scorer Wahl who averages 13.2 points per game, Chucky Hepburn and Steven Crowl stepped up with over 20 points each.

For Illinois, Terrence Shannon Jr. led all scorers with 24 points, followed by Coleman Hawkins who had 20 points for the Illini.

Illinois gets their first conference win of the season and moves to 1-3 in Big Ten play.

Wisconsin is now 3-1 in Big Ten play and 11-3 overall on the season.

Up next the Badgers continue Big Ten play at home, hosting Michigan State Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Kohl Center.

