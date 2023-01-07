Beloit Fire Department welcomes 3 new battalion chiefs

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Fire Department welcomed three new battalion chiefs during a swearing-in ceremony Friday.

Two of the new battalion chiefs were new hires while the other was promoted from being Captain. Battalion chiefs were introduced to the fire department after a recent reorganization, and they will lead each 24-hour shift.

Chan Eneix was promoted to battalion chief on Friday. Eneix has been a part of the Beloit Fire Department for over 21 years, progressing through the ranks to his previous position as Captain. He is working to complete his master’s degree and will lead the department’s fire and inspection division.

Todd Farley joined the fire department as a battalion chief after 30 years in the fire service. He previously served as fire chief of the Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1 and of the Macon, MO Fire Department. Farley has a master’s degree in leadership and is set to lead the department’s emergency medical services division.

William Hyde was also hired as a battalion chief after 30 years in the field. He previously served at the Rockford Fire Department, working his way up to District Chief. Hyde will lead the department’s operations division.

