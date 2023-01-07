Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin for the second time in a month

(David Goldman | AP Photo/David Goldman)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed Friday an executive order declaring an energy emergency in the state after continued severe winter weather.

This is the second energy emergency declared within the month, with the first order commanding a 10-day waiver. The second order, #183, will provide a 30-day waiver that will allow fuel suppliers to get caught up on deliveries due to weather-related delays. It will also allow for out-of-state utility restoration workers to arrive faster, Evers explained.

“Over the past weeks, residents and industry alike have had to deal with the challenges of severe winter weather and its impact on everyday necessities. The health, welfare, and safety of our neighbors depend on access to fuel for home heating,” Gov. Evers said.

According to the governor, weeks of severe winter weather for the past few weeks has had impacts on the distribution of residential heating fuel, including heating oil and propane, and the order will allow for the delivery of these products.

“Getting residential heating fuel like propane and heating oil moving now to those who need it will help our neighbors remain safe as we enter the next few months of winter,” Evers added.

This order goes into effect as a similar waiver from the Federal Motor Carriers Safety Administration expires at midnight.

