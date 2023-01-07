Madison Mallards manager Donnie Scott to return for 2023 season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Donnie Scott is set to return as the manager for the Madison Mallards this upcoming season.

The 2023 season will mark Scott’s 11th year working for the Madison Mallards.

Scott initially joined the Mallards in 2013, leading the team as they won the Northwoods League Championship that year. In 2022, Scott earned his 400th win as a manager in the Northwoods League when the Mallards defeated the Wausau Woodchucks.

“He’s accomplished so much in his time here in Madison, and we hope to continue that trend moving forward. Donnie wants to win, and we believe he can make it happen,” team President Vern Stenman said.

The Mallards’ 2023 season begins on Monday, May 29 when they face the Wausau Woodchucks. Group outings, season ticket packages and Maynard’s Dozen flex plans for the upcoming season are available now.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.