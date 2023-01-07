Madison Mallards manager Donnie Scott to return for 2023 season

(George Balekji)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Donnie Scott is set to return as the manager for the Madison Mallards this upcoming season.

The 2023 season will mark Scott’s 11th year working for the Madison Mallards.

Scott initially joined the Mallards in 2013, leading the team as they won the Northwoods League Championship that year. In 2022, Scott earned his 400th win as a manager in the Northwoods League when the Mallards defeated the Wausau Woodchucks.

“He’s accomplished so much in his time here in Madison, and we hope to continue that trend moving forward. Donnie wants to win, and we believe he can make it happen,” team President Vern Stenman said.

The Mallards’ 2023 season begins on Monday, May 29 when they face the Wausau Woodchucks. Group outings, season ticket packages and Maynard’s Dozen flex plans for the upcoming season are available now.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of missing man last seen in Wisconsin Dells found in Wisconsin River
Winter storm watches issued for western Wisconsin and central Minnesota.
Watching the next big system
Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin for the second time in a month
Woman arrested after pushing 3-year-old onto MAX tracks in NE Portland.
Woman arrested after pushing 3-year-old child onto train tracks, authorities say
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

Packers to wear ‘Love for Damar 3’ t-shirts during pregame warmups
A.J. Dillon celebrates with teammates after his touchdown during an NFL football game against...
Packers AJ Dillon gets special gift from UW-Whitewater band director
Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell during the second half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA...
Fickell adds Brown, Bicknell and Guidugli to offensive staff
Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) passes the ball away from Minnesota's Pharrel Payne (21) and...
No. 14 Wisconsin performing better than expected once again