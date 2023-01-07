MPD: 59-year-old taken to the hospital after being rear ended

(MGN)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 59-year-old man was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after being rear-ended on Madison’s west side, police said.

Officials said they responded just before 7 p.m. to the intersection of S. High Point Rd. at Starr Grass Dr. to reports of a crash.

The report said the 59-year-old was trying to take a left turn at the intersection when he was rear-ended by another driver. He suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Madison Police cited the other driver for following too closely.

