MPD: 59-year-old taken to the hospital after being rear ended

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 59-year-old man was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after being rear-ended on Madison’s west side, police said.

Officials said they responded just before 7 p.m. to the intersection of S. High Point Rd. at Starr Grass Dr. to reports of a crash.

The report said the 59-year-old was trying to take a left turn at the intersection when he was rear-ended by another driver. He suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Madison Police cited the other driver for following too closely.

