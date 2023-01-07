Packers AJ Dillon gets special gift from UW-Whitewater band director

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Packers running back AJ Dillon took to Twitter on Friday to share about a unique gift he got from UW-Whitewater Band Director, Glenn Hayes.

In the Packers victory over the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday, AJ Dillon had a touchdown in the fourth quarter to give Green Bay a 34-3 lead. Following the touchdown, Dillon led an orchestra in the end zone which inspired a piece of fan mail he received this week.

Dillon received a baton from UW-Whitewater Director of Bands, Glenn Hayes, which Hayes had previously used at Carnegie Hall.

“Please accept the enclosed as a gift from one conductor to another,” Hayes said. “After watching you conduct after your recent touchdown, I thought you might need a baton as conducting with a football must be awkward.”

Hayes noted that the handle of the baton has green and gold coloring in three locations, and said it was obviously meant for Dillon.

Best fans in football! This is pretty cool, shoutout Mr. Glenn Hayes! For this gift and message, much appreciated! I’m official now GO PACK GO! 🎶 🎼 pic.twitter.com/kphDjpkwMK — AJ Dillon (@ajdillon7) January 6, 2023

This baton has allowed me to conduct in the most famous music performance site in the world. I pray it leads you to the most famous football game in the world.

Dillon shared a picture of the baton on social media with the caption, “Best fans in football! This is pretty cool, shoutout Mr. Glenn Hayes! For this gift and message, much appreciated! I’m official now GO PACK GO!”

The Packers and Lions play this Sunday on NBC15, kickoff is set for 7:25 p.m. at Lambeau Field.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.