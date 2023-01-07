Packers AJ Dillon gets special gift from UW-Whitewater band director

A.J. Dillon celebrates with teammates after his touchdown during an NFL football game against...
A.J. Dillon celebrates with teammates after his touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Packers running back AJ Dillon took to Twitter on Friday to share about a unique gift he got from UW-Whitewater Band Director, Glenn Hayes.

In the Packers victory over the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday, AJ Dillon had a touchdown in the fourth quarter to give Green Bay a 34-3 lead. Following the touchdown, Dillon led an orchestra in the end zone which inspired a piece of fan mail he received this week.

Dillon received a baton from UW-Whitewater Director of Bands, Glenn Hayes, which Hayes had previously used at Carnegie Hall.

“Please accept the enclosed as a gift from one conductor to another,” Hayes said. “After watching you conduct after your recent touchdown, I thought you might need a baton as conducting with a football must be awkward.”

Hayes noted that the handle of the baton has green and gold coloring in three locations, and said it was obviously meant for Dillon.

Dillon shared a picture of the baton on social media with the caption, “Best fans in football! This is pretty cool, shoutout Mr. Glenn Hayes! For this gift and message, much appreciated! I’m official now GO PACK GO!”

The Packers and Lions play this Sunday on NBC15, kickoff is set for 7:25 p.m. at Lambeau Field.

