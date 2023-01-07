Packers to wear ‘Love for Damar 3’ t-shirts during pregame warmups

By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - NFL players will continue their support for Damar Hamlin by wearing ‘Love for Damar 3′ t-shirts.

Players and coaches from all 32 teams will wear the t-shirts during pre-game warmups this weekend, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a news release.

“Seeing the entire NFL family – teams, players, coaches and fans like you – band together was yet another reminder that football is family: human, loving and resilient,” Goodell said.

