Packers to wear ‘Love for Damar 3’ t-shirts during pregame warmups
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - NFL players will continue their support for Damar Hamlin by wearing ‘Love for Damar 3′ t-shirts.
Players and coaches from all 32 teams will wear the t-shirts during pre-game warmups this weekend, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a news release.
“Seeing the entire NFL family – teams, players, coaches and fans like you – band together was yet another reminder that football is family: human, loving and resilient,” Goodell said.
Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.