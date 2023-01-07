Richland Center dairy company to provide employees with $5K toward childcare

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s a new year, but the cost of childcare remains high, with some programs costing more than college tuition. That is why one Wisconsin-based company is partnering with a childcare network to ease some of the stress that comes with enrolling in early education.

Schreiber Foods is partnering with childcare service TOOTRiS to provide their employees with childcare benefits and $5,000 toward education costs. Creative Director of TOOTRiS Jeff McAdam said investing in childcare benefits will not only help employees long-term, but employers as well.

“If their parents can’t get to work, well, that’s their problem as a business too, you’re losing a lot of those parents, especially if they have two kids, three kids at home,” McAdam said. “A lot of those parents go, doesn’t make a whole lot of sense for me to be at work. My entire paycheck is going to childcare. I’ll just stay home and take care of the kids.”

Pastor at Bethel Lutheran Church & School Daniel Lewig said access to high-quality childcare is especially important during the early years.

“These are the foundational years. And so, the more than you have things set up in this pre-K, early age time, the more they’re prepared for kindergarten, better equipped they are going into it, the more they can stay with that love of learning and that joy of discovery,” Lewig said.

He said he hopes Schreiber Foods will set the stage for other area businesses.

“Especially in rural areas, you need that partnership with the community, among businesses, among the childcare providers, everything stepping together to provide and sustain high quality childcare in the region. I think that’s going to show others the possibilities of what’s there, not only is this great for employee recruitment and retention, but you’re helping the very families, your investing in the families in the community, in a far more sustainable way.”

Employees will receive the $5,000 as a reoccurring yearly stipend, cutting some annual childcare costs in half, according to Schreiber Foods.

