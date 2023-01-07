Sunnier days ahead!

Sunshine returns for the weekend

Temperatures stay in the 30s

Late week precip chances

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a week of clouds, the sun will finally return today! A few clouds are lingering this morning but will continue to clear through the day. High temperatures will stay on the milder side, in the mid to lower 30s this afternoon.

A passing system to our south won’t bring us any precip chances this weekend, but it will cause cloud cover to increase tonight into tomorrow. That means it will likely be a cloudy start to Sunday but skies will slowly clear a bit throughout the day. Temperatures will still be warmer than average, and we’ll be growing even warmer to start the new workweek.

Our 7-day forecast doesn’t really look like early January in southern Wisconsin. High temperatures will be near 40 degrees on Monday and will stay in at least the mid-30s through most of the week. We’ll be watching for our next system late in the week, likely split between Thursday and Friday. With the mild temperatures on Thursday, it looks like some rain or mixing would be possible. Temperatures will likely be closer to freezing on Friday which could lead to snowfall.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.