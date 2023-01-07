Troy Ludlum carries his father’s legacy as volunteer firefighter in Mineral Point

MINERAL POINT, Wis. (WMTV) - The son of a firefighter killed on the job hopes to make his father proud by continuing to protect the Mineral Point community.

Exactly one year ago on January 6, 2022, Mineral Point Volunteer Firefighters James “Jim” Ludlum and Cpt. Brian Busch were killed on Highway 151 during an emergency response when their fire engine collided with a semi truck.

Jim’s son Troy Ludlum said his father and Busch meant a great deal to the Mineral Point community.

“If you needed help, they were some of the guys that you would go and see,” Troy said.

He described his 69-year-old father as a “teddy bear” on the inside, but tough on the outside. Jim was dedicated to his job as an agriculture mechanic, church and volunteer firefighting.

Troy said he’s appreciative of the widespread support from the Mineral Point community and from across the country. Municipalities from as far as Florida and California sent letters thanking Jim and Brian for their service.

Other individuals and groups crafted hand-made wooden flags and designed axes engraved with the fallen firefighters’ names to honor their sacrifice. These art pieces are displayed throughout the Mineral Point Fire Department.

“I think it’s shed a lot of light on what a volunteer does and some of them do make the ultimate sacrifice,” Troy said. “One of the big things you look at is we’re all still here. The ones that weren’t in that accident, we’re all still here doing our jobs to try to help the community as best we can.”

Troy said one year later, his emotions still vary, but he hopes to make his father and Brian proud through continued volunteer firefighting services.

